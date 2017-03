Daily arrest report for March 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/10/17 BLESSING, LISA DIANE FALSE STATEMENT TO OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 3/10/17 CHAFFMAN, RAYMOND GLENN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/10/17 HALL, KRISTIAN MORGAN SR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/10/17 HAMILTON, RONALD JOSEPH JR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/10/17 HAWKINS, TERRENCE SYLVESTER CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN DANGEROUS WEAPON: CONCEAL 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN POSSESSION OF SUSPENDED LICENSE 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER 3/10/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV 3/10/17 LYNNE, KIMBERLY ANNE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/10/17 LYNNE, KIMBERLY ANNE DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/10/17 LYNNE, KIMBERLY ANNE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/10/17 MATTHEWS, JONATHAN GRANT THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/10/17 RILL, RODNEY ALAN JR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/10/17 SKAL, CARL EDWARD III DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC