Daily arrest report for March 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/1/17 BUTTRY, DAVID HOWARD JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/1/17 DRURY, JOSEPH ARTHUR 4TH FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 3/1/17 DRURY, JOSEPH ARTHUR 4TH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR CONSPIRE-HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 KING, KEVIN LAMONT JR HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 PRIVETT, MICHAEL JAMES II FAIL REG OFFENDER/ FLASE INFO HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 STULL, NEWTON CARLYLE IV DRIVING WITH ALCOHOL IN BLOOD IN VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 TOMLIN, JESSE KYLE VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 WATSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/1/17 WILL, RYAN ALLEN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/1/17 WILL, RYAN ALLEN FALSE IMPRISONMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/1/17 WILL, RYAN ALLEN INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/1/17 WILL, RYAN ALLEN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE