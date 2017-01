Daily arrest report for January 29, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 1/29/17 BLAUVELT, JOHN MICHAEL JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 1/29/17 BLAUVELT, JOHN MICHAEL JR POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 1/29/17 TUCKER, KAWAAN LEROY RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/29/17 TUCKER, KAWAAN LEROY DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/29/17 TUCKER, KAWAAN LEROY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE