Daily arrest report for January 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 1/25/17 ABRAMS, CASSANDRA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/25/17 ABRAMS, CASSANDRA MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/25/17 ADAMS, ARIEL MARY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 BROWN, ASHLEY ARIN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 CLARK, ZACHARY HUNTER ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 CLARK, ZACHARY HUNTER ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 COLEMAN, KATLYN RAE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 DEEL, WILLIAM DENNIS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/25/17 LEONARD, KYLE RICHARD CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/25/17 LEONARD, KYLE RICHARD CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/25/17 MOBLEY, JOSHUA ONEIL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/25/17 POUTRE, JOHN JAMES JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/25/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER 1/25/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST 1/25/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/25/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 1/25/17 SIMONS, BRANDON CASEY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/25/17 WINDER, CATHERINE PATRICIA FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC