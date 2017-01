Daily arrest report for January 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 1/24/17 CLASSING, JACOB SCOTT CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/24/17 DESOMMA, CHRISTOPHER DUFOUR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 DREPPERD, JOSHUA STEPHEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 DREPPERD, JOSHUA STEPHEN DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 DREPPERD, JOSHUA STEPHEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 DREPPERD, JOSHUA STEPHEN DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LINGER, CLINT CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 LOPEZ, KRISTIAN ASHLEY DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 MIDDLEMAN, KYLE POZANEK CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 ORS, ALEXANDER VICTOR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 STAWARA, ROBERT STIERAY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 1/24/17 STAWARA, ROBERT STIERAY MOTOR VEHICLE RENTED/LEASED: FAIL TO RETURN RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/24/17 THAYER, ARNETT JONATHAN JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 THOMPSON, JEFFERY BARRY THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 THOMPSON, JEFFERY BARRY THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 THOMPSON, JEFFERY BARRY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 THOMPSON, JEFFERY BARRY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 THOMPSON, JEFFERY BARRY VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 WOMACK, ANTHONY KENNEDY DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 1/24/17 YOUNG, JULIA ISABEL FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC