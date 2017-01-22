Md. casinos are pumping out billions for education. So why are there school budget deficits?

Daily arrest report for January 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
1/21/17ALFORD, JUSTIN COLLIERTHEFT LESS THAN $100.00RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
1/21/17HOWARD, AMBER LYNNESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELSHELD AT CCDC
1/21/17OWENS, ANTHONY WAYNEVIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER 
1/21/17OWENS, ANTHONY WAYNEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
