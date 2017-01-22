Daily arrest report for January 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|1/21/17
|ALFORD, JUSTIN COLLIER
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|1/21/17
|ALFORD, JUSTIN COLLIER
|THEFT LESS THAN $100.00
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|1/21/17
|HOWARD, AMBER LYNN
|ESCAPE - 2ND DEG-COND OF RELS
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/21/17
|OWENS, ANTHONY WAYNE
|VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER
|1/21/17
|OWENS, ANTHONY WAYNE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE