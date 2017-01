Daily arrest report for January 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 1/18/17 BECRAFT, MICHELLE LYNN VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 BLACK, STEPHEN JARED DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/18/17 BLACK, STEPHEN JARED DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 1/18/17 COOK, ANTHONY RONALD CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 COOK, ANTHONY RONALD FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 HELTON, THOMAS DEAN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 1/18/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 1/18/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 1/18/17 HOERNER, EDWIN CHARLES ARMED ROBBERY RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 1/18/17 MCGEHRIN, BRYAN MATTHEW VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 1/18/17 MCGEHRIN, BRYAN MATTHEW VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 1/18/17 MIDDLEMAN, KYLE POZANEK VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 NAGY, MATTHEW ALAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 1/18/17 ROWZEE, JUSTIN RYAN ATTEMPT - THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 SHREWSBURY, ANGELA LYNN CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 1/18/17 SWECKER, MICHAEL ALLEN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 1/18/17 WILLIAMS, LARRY ALLAN DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC