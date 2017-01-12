Roughly Speaking: What happened to the State Center project?

Daily arrest report for January 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
1/11/17BOONE, MICHAEL JOHNVIOLATION OF PROBATIONHELD AT CCDC
1/11/17BROWN, JOSEPH TYLERASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
1/11/17FRISBY, CURTIS LEEORDER OF COURTHELD AT CCDC
1/11/17HOEHN, KATHLEEN ELIZABETHCDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANAHELD AT CCDC
