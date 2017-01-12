Daily arrest report for January 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|1/11/17
|BOONE, MICHAEL JOHN
|VIOLATION OF PROBATION
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/11/17
|BROWN, JOSEPH TYLER
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/11/17
|FRISBY, CURTIS LEE
|ORDER OF COURT
|HELD AT CCDC
|1/11/17
|HOEHN, KATHLEEN ELIZABETH
|CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|HELD AT CCDC