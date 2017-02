Daily arrest report for February 9, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID PRESCRIPTION ILLEGAL POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID PRESCRIPTION: OMIT/REMOVEALTER/OBLITERATE LABEL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID CONTRIBUTE TO CONDITION OF CHILD/DELINQUENT, ETC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 BROWN, JOSHUA DAVID CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 DEMBOSKY, ALBERT PHILLIP III VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/9/17 FREELAND, KYLE PATRICK THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT PRESCRIPTION ILLEGAL POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT PRESCRIPTION: OMIT/REMOVEALTER/OBLITERATE LABEL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT CONTRIBUTE TO CONDITION OF CHILD/DELINQUENT, ETC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 GRANT, DE'ANDRE DWIGHT CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 HARTLESS, MELISSA ANN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/9/17 HARTLESS, MELISSA ANN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/9/17 HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR DANGEROUS WEAPON: CONCEAL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 HILL, JOHN EDWARD JR THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/9/17 TEEGARDEN, JUSTIN LEE DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER HELD AT CCDC