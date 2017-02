Daily arrest report for February 8, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/8/17 ANGEL, JARRED ALAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 2/8/17 ANGEL, JARRED ALAN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 2/8/17 ANGEL, JARRED ALAN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 2/8/17 ANGEL, JARRED ALAN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 2/8/17 BLIZZARD, CORY ADAM DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 BLIZZARD, CORY ADAM DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CASHMAN, CONNOR PATRICK CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 CREAMER, TARA MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 FOROSISKY, RICHARD JAMES CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 FOROSISKY, RICHARD JAMES CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 FOROSISKY, RICHARD JAMES CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 FOROSISKY, RICHARD JAMES THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 GARCIA, SANDRA NOHEMI VAZQUEZ CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 GOVER, SEAN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/8/17 HARTLESS, MELISSA ANN CONTEMPT OF CT-FAILING TO FOLLOW CT ORDERS HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 JOHNSON, JOEL CORNELIUS JR POSSESSION OF SUSPENDED LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 JOHNSON, JOEL CORNELIUS JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 LEDBETTER, MURIEL JUNE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 O'NEAL, STEVEN RYAN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 2/8/17 O'NEAL, STEVEN RYAN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 2/8/17 O'NEAL, STEVEN RYAN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 2/8/17 O'NEAL, STEVEN RYAN CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT 2/8/17 RICHARD, TRACEY JEANNE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 RICHARDSON, SCOTT CHRISTOPHER DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 ROBERTSON, TRAVIS ANTHONY FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 SPELLMAN, MICHAEL ROBERT ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/8/17 TEEGARDEN, JUSTIN LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/8/17 THOMSON, DANIEL LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 2/8/17 UNVERZAGT, JESSICA FAITH THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC