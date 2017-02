Daily arrest report for February 7, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/7/17 BOWERS, JOHN SAMUEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOWERS, JOHN SAMUEL ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOYLE, DERRICK ANTHONY FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOYLE, DERRICK ANTHONY KIDNAPPING HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOYLE, DERRICK ANTHONY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOYLE, DERRICK ANTHONY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BOYLE, DERRICK ANTHONY ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 BUCKLEY, JEFFREY ALLEN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 FIELDS, JOSHUA ERICK HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 FIELDS, JOSHUA ERICK WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 FIELDS, JOSHUA ERICK POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 FRAZIER, MELISSA LYNN THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 HUTCHINSON, DARWIN LEE JR CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 HUTCHINSON, DARWIN LEE JR FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 HUTCHINSON, DARWIN LEE JR FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 JONES, SERENA SUE ARSON/THREAT HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 JONES, SERENA SUE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 2/7/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 2/7/17 PANEK, HOLT ANDREW CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 PURVIS, OMAR RUSSELL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/7/17 ZIMMERMAN, HENRY BYRON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE