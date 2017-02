Daily arrest report for February 6, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/6/17 BAKER, BRYAN OWEN JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 BAKER, BRYAN OWEN JR DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 HARRIS, AZURDAE LASHAY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED ON BOND 2/6/17 GRIMM, JAMES MICHAEL BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 GRIMM, JAMES MICHAEL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 GRIMM, JAMES MICHAEL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 SHIREY, SIERRA ODEA FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ALTER/FORGE/COUNTERFEIT-ORDER FOR MONEY/GOODS ETC. HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY-PRIV DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY-PRIV DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ATTEMPT - THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE COUNTERFEIT ORDER HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE FALSE DOCUMENT HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE BD CK/PASS/NSF/$1K TO <$10K HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 MORGAN, WILLIAM LAWRENCE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 2/6/17 CORTES-MATEOS, GERARDO ANTONIO CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/6/17 CORTES-MATEOS, GERARDO ANTONIO CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/6/17 WARFIELD, ALESHIA LYNN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/6/17 GRIMM, JAMES MICHAEL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 PATE, COLIN JEFFREY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/6/17 DOTSON, KEYONNA LASHA CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY-PRIV DOCUMENTS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE OBTAIN GOODS, MONEY-FORGERY HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ALTER/FORGE/COUNTERFEIT-ORDER FOR MONEY/GOODS ETC. HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ALTER/FORGE/COUNTERFEIT-ORDER FOR MONEY/GOODS ETC. HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY-PRIV DOCUMENTS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE FALSE DOCUMENT HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE COUNTERFEIT ORDER HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE COUNTERFEIT ORDER HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE ISSUE FALSE DOCUMENT HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/6/17 WADSWORTH, TIMOTHY LEE FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS