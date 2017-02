Daily arrest report for February 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/3/17 CORNELL, ANDREW DOUGLAS WILLIAM CHILD ABUSE-2ND DEGREE: HOUSE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 CORNELL, ANDREW DOUGLAS WILLIAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 CORNELL, ANDREW DOUGLAS WILLIAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 CORNELL, ANDREW DOUGLAS WILLIAM ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LAWRENCE, KEVIN DONNELL II FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LECKRON, SPENCER LEE JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LECKRON, SPENCER LEE JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LIN, YANBIN MASSAGE THERAPY W/O LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LIN, YANBIN PROSTITUTION-BUSINESS HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 LIN, YANBIN PROSTITUTION-GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 MAPLE, TYRONE LINZEA DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/3/17 MWISENEZA, DIEUDONNE NTWARI CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/3/17 REID, DANIEL STEVEN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/3/17 REID, DANIEL STEVEN CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/3/17 REID, DANIEL STEVEN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/3/17 RODE, DONNA JEAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/3/17 WARFIELD, CALVIN LAMONT THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC