Daily arrest report for February 27, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
2/27/17BUSICK, DAVID MARTINFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
2/27/17COOPER, BETHANY ANNTHEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/27/17HARTWICK, ASHLEY NICHOLETHEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/27/17THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEILFUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEHELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS
