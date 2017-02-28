Daily arrest report for February 27, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/27/17 BUSICK, DAVID MARTIN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/27/17 COOPER, BETHANY ANN THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/27/17 HARTWICK, ASHLEY NICHOLE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/27/17 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS