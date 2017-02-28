Daily arrest report for February 27, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|2/27/17
|BUSICK, DAVID MARTIN
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/27/17
|COOPER, BETHANY ANN
|THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/27/17
|HARTWICK, ASHLEY NICHOLE
|THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/27/17
|THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL
|FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
|HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS