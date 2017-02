Daily arrest report for February 26, 2018

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/26/17 AZAH, DEVINE NDEH SELL AND POSSESS STOLEN MANUFACTURED SERIAL NUMBERS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/26/17 AZAH, DEVINE NDEH DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/26/17 FOUST, NATHAN SAMUEL DANGEROUS WEAPON: CONCEAL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/26/17 FOUST, NATHAN SAMUEL POSSESSION OF SUSPENDED LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/26/17 FOUST, NATHAN SAMUEL DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/26/17 FOUST, NATHAN SAMUEL DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/26/17 HILL, DENNIS LLOYD TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY 2/26/17 HILL, DENNIS LLOYD RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST 2/26/17 HILL, DENNIS LLOYD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2/26/17 KRAINER, EDWARD FRANK FOSTER ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/26/17 KRAINER, EDWARD FRANK FOSTER VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 2/26/17 MCDOUGAL, WILLIAM MARC VIOLATION OF DRUG COURT HELD AT CCDC