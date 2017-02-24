Daily arrest report for February 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|2/23/17
|ALBRIGHT, JASON RAMSEY
|DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/23/17
|GALLOP, ISHMAEL
|CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/23/17
|HASLUP, RICHARD JOHN JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/23/17
|HASLUP, RICHARD JOHN JR
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/23/17
|THORTON, BRANDON ROSS
|DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO
|HELD AT CCDC