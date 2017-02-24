Daily arrest report for February 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/23/17 ALBRIGHT, JASON RAMSEY DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 2/23/17 GALLOP, ISHMAEL CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/23/17 HASLUP, RICHARD JOHN JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/23/17 HASLUP, RICHARD JOHN JR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/23/17 THORTON, BRANDON ROSS DRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHO HELD AT CCDC