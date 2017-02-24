Anne Arundel seeks to help immigration effort

Daily arrest report for February 23, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
2/23/17ALBRIGHT, JASON RAMSEYDRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIVHELD AT CCDC
2/23/17GALLOP, ISHMAELCDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/23/17HASLUP, RICHARD JOHN JRFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
2/23/17THORTON, BRANDON ROSSDRIVING:ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEHICLE WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOHELD AT CCDC
