Daily arrest report for February 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/22/17 DEATON, BILLY DEWAYNE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 2/22/17 DEATON, BILLY DEWAYNE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 2/22/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/22/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/22/17 DOLLY, AMY GENNELL DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/22/17 HOUGE, ANNEKE MAUREEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 JOHNSTON, JASON CARROLL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH CONSPIRE-HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 OVERTON-OWENS, DORIAN ISAIAH HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 PERRY, JESSE FERRIS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE PRESCRIPTION OBTAIN MAKING/UTTERING-FALSE/FORGED RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE PRESCRIPTION OBTAIN BY FRAUD RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE CDS OBTAIN BY MAKING/UTTERING FALSE/FORGED PRESCRIPTION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE CDS:OBTAIN BY FRAUD RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE OBTAIN DRUG BY FRAUD RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 QUALLS, SHANNON NICOLE POSSESS FORGED PRESCRIPTION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/22/17 SHILLER, JAMES FREDERICK TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 SHILLER, JAMES FREDERICK HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 WARD, ANTHONY JAMES FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/22/17 YARBROUGH, TYRONE EDWARD 2ND CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE