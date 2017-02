Daily arrest report for February 20, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/20/17 GEORGE, JESSE AARON MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 GEORGE, JESSE AARON BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 HOLDEN, KALYN SHARLISA JAI CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 JOHNSON, DAVID TYRONE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT-SCHEME: LESS $1000 HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 2/20/17 MILLER, BYRON JEROME THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC