Daily arrest report for February 19, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/19/17 BLIZZARD, AMBER NICOLE OFF-ROAD VEHICLE ON GOVERNMENT PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 BLIZZARD, AMBER NICOLE ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 COX, JOHN HENRY JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 GIBSON, RODERICK ALFONZO JR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 GIBSON, RODERICK ALFONZO JR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 GIBSON, RODERICK ALFONZO JR DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 GOODMAN, LISA PAULINE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 MANGIAPANE, ROBERT PRESTON CON-ROBBERY RELEASED ON BOND 2/19/17 MANGIAPANE, ROBERT PRESTON ROBBERY RELEASED ON BOND 2/19/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 SNEAD, DUSTIN LEE ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 2/19/17 THOMPSON, BRENT TYLER CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 THOMPSON, BRENT TYLER CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 WALKER, MICHAEL GARY OFF-ROAD VEHICLE ON GOVERNMENT PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/19/17 WALKER, MICHAEL GARY ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE