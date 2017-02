Daily arrest report for February 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/18/17 BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAY DISTURB THE PEACE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAY DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAY INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 BLANTON, NICHOLAS RAY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 BUNDY, GARRETT EVAN LIAM DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 BUNDY, GARRETT EVAN LIAM DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 BUNDY, GARRETT EVAN LIAM DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 COOK, BRIAN LEE JR DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 COOK, BRIAN LEE JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 COOK, TYRELL LE KEITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 COOK, TYRELL LE KEITH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 2/18/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 2/18/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP 2/18/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 2/18/17 HAMILTON, CHRISTOPHER ALAN DANGEROUS WEAPON: WEAR AND CARRY WITH INTENT TO INJURE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 HAMILTON, CHRISTOPHER ALAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 HAMILTON, CHRISTOPHER ALAN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 LABALA, THEODORA DANIEL DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 MONTI, GALEN ROBERT JR DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 MONTI, GALEN ROBERT JR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/18/17 MORGAN, TYLER ALEXANDER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 SHORE, JOSEPH ALLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/18/17 SMITH, JEFFREY VON DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/18/17 SMITH, JEFFREY VON DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/18/17 SMITH, JEFFREY VON DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/18/17 SMITH, JEFFREY VON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND