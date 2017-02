Daily arrest report for February 17, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/17/17 BELL, MICHAEL WILLIAM THOMAS FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BLAIR, JASON EARL FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BROWN, LABRADFORD WILLIAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/17/17 BYRNS, COTIE ALLEN FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 BYRNS, COTIE ALLEN DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 CONNORS, PATRICK CHRISTOPHER THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/17/17 CONNORS, PATRICK CHRISTOPHER THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/17/17 DIRECTOR, SHAWN ARIC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 EYLER, MELINDA ANN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 HOFFMAN, GENE ERNEST FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/17/17 HOLMES, MICHAEL ANTHONY CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 MOORE, CHARLES ROBERT FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 MOORE, CHARLES ROBERT VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 NAGY, JOSEPH ANTHONY CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 RAY, BERNELL JAMES THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 RILL, RODNEY ALAN JR DRUG COURT SANCTION HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 ROBERTSON, DALE EDWARD SR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 SCHMIDT, ADAM EUGENE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/17/17 SKROUPA, JAMES CHRISTOPHER FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC