Daily arrest report for February 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/15/17 ADAMS, KELLY DENICE FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 2/15/17 BARNES, CHESTER THURMAN III FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/15/17 CLARK, MARTIN DONALD II DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/15/17 CLARK, MARTIN DONALD II DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 2/15/17 FENN, FRANK CHRISTOPHER SEX OFF REG- FAILURE TO NOTIFY/INCLUDE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 FENN, FRANK CHRISTOPHER FAIL REG OFFENDER/ FLASE INFO HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 GREEN, ISAIAH TYREE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 GREEN, ISAIAH TYREE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 GREEN, ISAIAH TYREE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 HARRELL, DALLAS COSBY JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 JOYAVE, THOMAS EDWARD II FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 KEENE, CUTLER JAY THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/15/17 KEENE, CUTLER JAY THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 2/15/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 MASON, TROY WAYNE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 MCGEHRIN, GREGORY MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 MCGEHRIN, GREGORY MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 ROUTH, KEITH ISAAC ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 TAMBURO, JOSHUA VINCENT (DRIVING ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE)VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 THOMAS, DAVON DARRELL THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 THOMAS, DAVON DARRELL ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/15/17 WILLIAMS, MIGUEL ANTHONY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA