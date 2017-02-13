Carjacking becoming a youth 'sport' as numbers climb

Daily arrest report for February 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
2/12/17GALEAS-VILLANUEVA, DARWIN JOSUEFAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMANDRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/12/17GALEAS-VILLANUEVA, DARWIN JOSUEDRIVING WITHOUT LICENSERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
2/12/17TERRY, JUSTIN LEEFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
2/12/17WILLIAMS, KELLI ELIZABETHASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
