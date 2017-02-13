Daily arrest report for February 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|2/12/17
|GALEAS-VILLANUEVA, DARWIN JOSUE
|FAIL TO DISPLAY LICENSE ON DEMAND
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/12/17
|GALEAS-VILLANUEVA, DARWIN JOSUE
|DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|2/12/17
|TERRY, JUSTIN LEE
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|2/12/17
|WILLIAMS, KELLI ELIZABETH
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE