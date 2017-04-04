Daily arrest report for April 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JR
|CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/3/17
|WAKELIN, SCOTT H
|CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS
|HELD AT CCDC
|4/3/17
|WAKELIN, SCOTT H
|POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
|HELD AT CCDC