Daily arrest report for April 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRTHEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000HELD AT CCDC
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRMOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKINGHELD AT CCDC
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRUNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROPHELD AT CCDC
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRBURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLINGHELD AT CCDC
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRMALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000HELD AT CCDC
4/3/17COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JRASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/3/17HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JRCONTEMPT OF COURT/FTARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/3/17WAKELIN, SCOTT HCHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESSHELD AT CCDC
4/3/17WAKELIN, SCOTT HPOSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHYHELD AT CCDC
