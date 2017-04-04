Daily arrest report for April 3, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 COLEY, MARCIAN DUVAL JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 HALSUP, RICHARD JOHN JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/3/17 WAKELIN, SCOTT H CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS HELD AT CCDC 4/3/17 WAKELIN, SCOTT H POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY HELD AT CCDC