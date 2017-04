Daily arrest report for April 9, 2017

4/9/17 BEAL, TIMOTHY SCOTT DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 BEAL, TIMOTHY SCOTT DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 BEAL, TIMOTHY SCOTT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 PARKER, BRUCE WILLIAM DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 PARKER, BRUCE WILLIAM DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 PARKER, BRUCE WILLIAM DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 ROUSSEAU, STEVEN MICHAEL THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

4/9/17 ROUSSEAU, STEVEN MICHAEL MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION PROPERTY VALUE + $1,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

4/9/17 ROUSSEAU, STEVEN MICHAEL BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE/TOOLS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

4/9/17 ROUSSEAU, STEVEN MICHAEL BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-STOREHOUSE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

4/9/17 ROUSSEAU, STEVEN MICHAEL BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND

4/9/17 STREWIG, CHARLES FRANCIS III FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC

4/9/17 VOTER, ROGER TALIENTO DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 VOTER, ROGER TALIENTO DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 VOTER, ROGER TALIENTO NEGLIGENT DRIVING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 VOTER, ROGER TALIENTO DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

4/9/17 WILLIAMS, TAMMY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE

4/9/17 WILLIAMS, TAMMY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL