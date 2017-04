Daily arrest report for April 7, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/7/17 BARRETT, BRANDY LEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/7/17 BELLUSCI, MARK SAMUEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 BOSLEY, DONALD ROSS FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 CHESSER, JENNIFER ASHLEY CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 CLAVIN, SHAKEIMA NADINE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 DOWDEN, JOSHUA MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 FEW, KEVIN LEE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 GREEN, MELINDA ANN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED ON BOND 4/7/17 LACHAT, TONY LEE SR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 4/7/17 LACHAT, TONY LEE SR DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 4/7/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 LONG, RIDGE ASPEN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 PRICE, GREGORY LAMONT JR VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/7/17 WELLS, COREY DANIEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/7/17 WELLS, COREY DANIEL FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/7/17 WELLS, COREY DANIEL DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE