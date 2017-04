Daily arrest report for April 6, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/6/17 LEDBETTER, MURIEL JUNE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/6/17 NAGEL, MICHAEL JODIE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/6/17 NAGEL, MICHAEL JODIE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/6/17 NAGEL, MICHAEL JODIE ROGUE AND VAGABOND RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/6/17 NAGEL, MICHAEL JODIE UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/6/17 PARKER, RONALD LEE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/6/17 PARKER, RONALD LEE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/6/17 PARKER, RONALD LEE NEGLIGENT DRIVING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/6/17 PARKER, RONALD LEE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/6/17 THOMAS, NATHAN LAWRENCE HANDGUN: WEAR/CARRY ; TRANSPORT IN VEHICLE/PUBLIC ROADS, ETC HELD AT CCDC 4/6/17 THOMAS, NATHAN LAWRENCE WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON HELD AT CCDC 4/6/17 THOMAS, NATHAN LAWRENCE FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC 4/6/17 THOMAS, NATHAN LAWRENCE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC