Daily arrest report for April 5, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/5/17 BOSTON, CHERYL LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/5/17 BOSTON, CHERYL LEE ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/5/17 ELLIS, SHAWN DAVID JR FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 ELLIS, SHAWN DAVID JR WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 ELLIS, SHAWN DAVID JR RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 ELLIS, SHAWN DAVID JR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 ELLIS, SHAWN DAVID JR ARMED ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 FORSON, DUSTIN ALAN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 FRAZIER, DWAYNE DOUGLAS VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 GAINES, DEQUAN TYHEEM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/5/17 KOTMAIR, RACHEL LEANNE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 MORENO, MICHAEL ANTHONY-GREGOR ORDER OF COURT HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 RIBAYA, ANTONIO JOHN SR CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 RIBAYA, ANTONIO JOHN SR FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 RICCIUTI, DOROTHY MARIE DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 SMITH, JOSEPH VIDAL CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODS, VICTOR COREY EDWARD VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/5/17 WOODYARD, JAH-MARRE MARLOWE BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC