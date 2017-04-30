Dismissed: Tenants lose, landlords win in Baltimore's rent court

Daily arrest report for April 29, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/29/17DOYLE, TIMOTHY JOSEPH JRFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
4/29/17FROMMEYER, BRANDON LEERESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTHELD AT CCDC
4/29/17FROMMEYER, BRANDON LEEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
4/29/17SHAFFER, ADAM DANIELASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
