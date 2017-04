Daily arrest report for April 28, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/28/17 ATWELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH JR DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 VOYAT-ROSA, DENIA NOHEMI DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/28/17 VOYAT-ROSA, DENIA NOHEMI DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/28/17 MOORE, EDDIE WAYNE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 DAVLIN, ROBBIN FORGERY AND COUNTERFEIT-PRIVATE DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 LEAHEY, GLENN WILLIAM FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 MARCOTTE, ROLAND CRAIGE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 COOK, SARAH NICOLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 4/28/17 COOK, SARAH NICOLE FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC