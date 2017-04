Daily arrest report for April 26, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/26/17 GALEAS, ERIC ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 4/26/17 GARCIA, SANDRA NOHEMI VAZQUEZ CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/26/17 HERNANDEZ, IRVING A ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 4/26/17 HURLEY, OLIVIA NICOLE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/26/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROT ORDER HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 MAULER, SCOTT ALLEN SR ELECTRONIC MAIL HARASS HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 ORELLANA, HECTOR ANTONIO JR THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 ORELLANA, HECTOR ANTONIO JR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 PETERS, ERIC JAMES VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 SATTERFIELD, HEATHER LYNN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/26/17 SNIPES, MARCUS POSS/REC TELECOM DEV RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY