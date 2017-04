Daily arrest report for April 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/25/17 BURLEY, JOSEPH MILES THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/25/17 DRURY, THOMAS JEFFERSON IV CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/25/17 EYLER, DEEYA MARIE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 4/25/17 GARCIA-VELEZ, FRANCISCO GABRIEL SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/25/17 GARCIA-VELEZ, FRANCISCO GABRIEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/25/17 LINARES, JASON VLADIMIR VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/25/17 PHILLIPS, JACOB RYAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 4/25/17 PHILLIPS, JACOB RYAN CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 4/25/17 SEGAL, SIMON FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 4/25/17 SHORBS, MICHAEL ALLEN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/25/17 WALKER, TARA MICHELE VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC