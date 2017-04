Daily arrest report for April 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/24/17 ANDREWS, CAROL ANN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/24/17 ANTHONY, VICTORIA NICOLLE CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 AYALA, PEDRO ALEJANDRO FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 AYALA, PEDRO ALEJANDRO FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 DAVIS, BRIONA RAE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 FOX, CHARLES VERNON CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG MANUFACTURE CDS HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG CDS:PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT-GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 NEAL, EUGENE JOSEPH VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 NEAL, EUGENE JOSEPH VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 REED, BRUCE E ARSON SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/24/17 SPAULDING, KENNETH JEVON VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/24/17 THOMPSON, AMY SAMANTHA VOGEL VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC