Daily arrest report for April 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|4/22/17
|HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPH
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
|4/22/17
|HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPH
|DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR
|4/22/17
|HERLIHY, SARAH RAE
|DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|4/22/17
|HERLIHY, SARAH RAE
|DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE