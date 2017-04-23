Daily arrest report for April 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/22/17 HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPH DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 4/22/17 HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPH DRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR 4/22/17 HERLIHY, SARAH RAE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/22/17 HERLIHY, SARAH RAE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE