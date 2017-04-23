Zurawik: Oprah soars in HBO's 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks'

Daily arrest report for April 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
4/22/17HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPHDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 
4/22/17HARTMAN, PAUL JOSEPHDRIVING WHILE IMPARIED BY ALCOHOL WHILE TRANSPORTING A MINOR 
4/22/17HERLIHY, SARAH RAEDRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
4/22/17HERLIHY, SARAH RAEDRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOLRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun
46°