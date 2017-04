Daily arrest report for April 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/21/17 BEARY, SAMANTHA JO THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 CALHOUN-SHEARN, KIARA NYREE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/21/17 CLARK, MARTIN DONALD II DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 HIPSLEY, SARA LYNN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 KOUREY, LAUREN ELIZABETH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E THEFT:$10,000 TO UND $100,000 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP 4/21/17 LINGER, CLINT E UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP 4/21/17 OSORIO-YANES, EVIN JESUS ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/21/17 OSORIO-YANES, EVIN JESUS ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/21/17 OSORIO-YANES, HERMIN OMAR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/21/17 PRICE, GREGORY LAMONT JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 PUGA, DANIELLE JEAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 PUGA, DANIELLE JEAN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/21/17 SNYDER, DORINDA DARLENE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC