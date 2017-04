Daily arrest report for April 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/15/17 ACOSTA, CARLOS JAVIER ESPINOZA DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/15/17 ALEXANDER, BAILEY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE 4/15/17 ALEXANDER, BAILEY LYNN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL 4/15/17 ALEXANDER, BAILEY LYNN ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP 4/15/17 ALEXANDER, BAILEY LYNN ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP 4/15/17 ALEXANDER, BAILEY LYNN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL 4/15/17 BERGLUND, THOMAS EDWARD VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/15/17 COBURN, GARRETT ANTHONY PEACE AND GOOD ORDER