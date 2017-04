Daily arrest report for April 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 ACTON, LAWRENCE R ATTEMPT - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH ATTEMPT - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CARRIER, HEATH JOSEPH ATTEMPT - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, MATTHEW ROBERT POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, MATTHEW ROBERT POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, MATTHEW ROBERT POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, MATTHEW ROBERT POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, MATTHEW ROBERT RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 CURTIS, TYLER HAYDEN POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 4/12/17 DOTSON, KEYONNA LASHA ARSON/THREAT HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GILMER, EDWARD JAY CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG KIDNAPPING HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 GOODHART, STEVEN CRAIG ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 HART-SMITH, JAYSON MATTHEW FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 HEADLEY, CHAD THOMAS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 KEMP, JUSTIN LYOYD THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY ATTEMPT - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 KLINGER, JOHN ANTHONY ATTEMPT - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 4/12/17 MATHIAS, SCOTT EDWARD DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 MATHIAS, SCOTT EDWARD DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/12/17 SEVERANCE, ALEX AUSTIN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 SUMMERS, LUVINE ARTHUR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 4/12/17 WATKINS, ALICE MARIE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC