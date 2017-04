Daily arrest report for April 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 4/11/17 BROWN, LEONARD CHARLES III CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CON - THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 BUCHANAN, JAMES LEE CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 FRITTS, DONALD DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 FRITTS, DONALD DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 GRIFFIN, KAREEN RASHAD THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 4/11/17 HOLIFIELD, LAURA JEAN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 4/11/17 MURPHY, DAVID THOMAS DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 MURPHY, DAVID THOMAS FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 REDMOND, KENNETH JAMES THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CON - THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ROBERTSON, AARON CHRISTOPHER CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 SHILOW, JOHN WILMER JR ARSON/THREAT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 SHILOW, JOHN WILMER JR RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 4/11/17 ZIMMERMAN, BYRON NATHANIEL REGULATED FIREARM STOLEN - POSSESS/SELL/TRANSFER/DISPOSE OF HELD AT CCDC