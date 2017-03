The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday to discuss the county's fiscal year 2018 budget.

The board will meet beginning at 9 a.m. in Room 311 of the Carroll County Office Building, at 25 N. Court St. in Westminster, and will start with a presentation on the budget from Ted Zaleski, director of the Department of Management and Budget.

The meeting is open to the public.

