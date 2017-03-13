The following are closings and delays for March 13 and 14, 2017. If you have an announcement to add to this list send it to cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com.
March 13, 2017
- All Carroll County Public School sponsored activities must conclude by 7 p.m. Non-CCPS sponsored activities shall be the decision of the sponsor of the activity, unless the Snow Emergency Plan goes into effect.
March 14, 2017
Carroll Hospital has cancelled all community programs and support groups scheduled for Tuesday, March 14. Any classes or programs that are part of a series will be rescheduled and the participants will be notified. For more information, please call Care Connect at 410-871-7000.
