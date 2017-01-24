Clearing skies as mild air returns

Showers, and maybe even some flurries, are moving out of the area this morning, but mild air returns for the middle of the week.

Did you see any sleet or snow mix in with the rain yesterday? Thankfully it's been too mild for anything to accumulate. Sure beats what we were dealing with a year ago. This winter has been mild and the Baltimore region is on pace for the least amount of snow we've seen in two decades. Are you enjoying that?

Skies will start to clear today and the high will be in the mid 40s. There will be enough wind to put a chill in the air, but nothing as strong as Monday.

Wednesday will be mild as the high is in the mid 50s and upper 40s on Thursday.

Colder air returns this weekend, in time for the Polar Bear Plunge. Highs will be in the upper 30s through the weekend.