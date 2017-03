Daily arrest report for March 22, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/22/17 FAUVER, DAVID CHARLES CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 GREEN, KRISTA JENNETTE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/22/17 HUGHES, JENNIFER KAY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 MACKIE-HARVEY, ANTHONY JAKOB ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 NEALAN, LACEE IRENE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 PICKETT, TERESA CORINNE FORGERY-PRIV DOCUMENTS HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 PICKETT, TERESA CORINNE ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 PICKETT, TERESA CORINNE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 PICKETT, TERESA CORINNE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 ROBINSON, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 3/22/17 ROESEMANN, TYLER MATTHEW CON-CDS:POSS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: SCHOOL BUS/PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC