A nice mild break from the rain, at least for a day

Enjoy today as we'll have an above-average winter day and get a break from the rain. Today's high will be around 50 and we'll see the sun. A welcome break after the dreary fog and dampness that's been hanging around most of the past week.

Rain returns on Friday, probably by midday. But we'll remain above average as temps stay in the mid 40s. Saturday should be clear before another system moves in and rain likely returns on Sunday.

We'll stay in this mild trend into next week as temperatures continue to stay in the 40s and 50s into the middle of next week.