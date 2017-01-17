A damp, but warmer week

It's going to be a damp week, but temperatures will be on the warmer side as we continue to enjoy a mild winter.

We'll see periods of rain today, but temperatures will be climbing into the upper 40s and into the low 50s by this evening. The chance of rain will hang around into Wednesday before clearing out Wednesday night.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s most of the week. We'll remain mild through the weekend, although another returns on Friday.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next few days:

Tuesday: Showers likely, maily before 4 p.m. The high will be around 48. A chance of showers overnight with a low around 43.

Wednesday: A chance of showers early, then becoming partly cloudy. The high will be around 50. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 50. Clouds arrive overnight with a low around 35.

Friday: A chance of rain with a high around 46. The chance of ahowers continue overnight with a low around 38.

According to National Weather Service records, our average high temperature for January has been 43.4 degrees which is 3.4 degrees above normal. There's been .7 inches of snow recorded at BWI Airport where the regions official records are measured.