A chance of light snow overnight into Monday

There is a chance we may see some light snow overnight and it may hang around into the Monday morning commute.

A series of disturbances will pass through the region early this week, the first of which does so Sunday afternoon. There's a chance for some rain and snow showers, but that's mainly south and east of Washington, D.C.

Tonight a stronger disturbance moves to the south and a low pressure system will form across Virginia and the lower Eastern Shore. As it passes through the area overnight, snow will spread across the region.

January 29-30, 2017 snowfall National Weather Service

The heavier bands and accumulation will be south and east of the metro regions where 1 to 2 inches could fall. Across Carroll, and much of Central Maryland, we'll see about an inch.

Snow could hang around into the Monday morning commute before moving out of the area.

Another disturbance moves in Monday night but again any accumulation is expected to be quite light.

A high pressure system will build into the region by the middle of next week, but temperatures will stay in the upper 30s most of the week.