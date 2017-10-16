Commissioner Richard Weaver to meet with community members in Finksburg

Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, will meet with constituents next week at a meeting in Finksburg.
The meeting, “What’s Happening in Carroll,” is taking place at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Carroll County Public Library’s Finksburg branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg. The meeting is a chance for community members to ask questions and share concerns, thoughts and ideas, according to a news release from the county.
Weaver will be available to discuss items of general interest to the community, according to the release.
emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com
410-857-7862