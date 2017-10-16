Commissioner Richard Weaver to meet with community members in Finksburg

Emily Chappell
Contact ReporterCarroll County Times

Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, will meet with constituents next week at a meeting in Finksburg.

The meeting, “What’s Happening in Carroll,” is taking place at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Carroll County Public Library’s Finksburg branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg. The meeting is a chance for community members to ask questions and share concerns, thoughts and ideas, according to a news release from the county.

Weaver will be available to discuss items of general interest to the community, according to the release.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°