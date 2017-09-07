Century High's McHugh is one of seven finalists for Maryland State Teacher of the Year

Carroll County Public Schools’ Thomas McHugh has been named as one of seven finalists for the 2017-2018 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

McHugh, who is an English teacher at Century High School, was named Carroll County’s Teacher of the Year at the end of April. He has been teaching for nearly three decades in the county.

“Maryland teachers continue to strive for excellence and the work that these exceptional educators demonstrate reflects the dedication present in educators throughout the State,” Karen Salmon, state superintendent of schools, said in a news release from the Maryland State Department of Education.

“Our state’s educators provide our students with guidance and knowledge that reach far past the classroom and promote lifelong learning.”

In addition to McHugh, the finalists are: Joshua Carroll, Anne Arundel County; Justin Holbrook, Baltimore City; Heather Roth, Garrett County; Amy E. Mangold, Harford County; Maddy Halbach, Howard County; and Katie Fox, Talbot County.

The finalists were selected by a panel of judges from a number of key Maryland education organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, teacher unions, parents and higher education, according to the release. All finalists were chosen based on a “rigorous set of state and national criteria” that include teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues and suggestions for professional and instructional improvement.

The finalists were selected from a group of 24 local teachers of the year, representing the 24 Maryland school systems, according to the release.

The 2017-2018 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s West in Baltimore on Oct. 27. The winner will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national travel opportunities and a new car valued at more than $25,000, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association, according to the release.

