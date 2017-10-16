Carroll Tech Center to hold open house

The Carroll County Career and Technology Center will hold its annual open house this week.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 19, and will showcase all of the school’s programs during the event. The open house is an opportunity to meet with faculty, see live demonstrations and browse the many projects on display.
To learn about what the Tech Center, has to offer juniors and seniors in Carroll County, visit www.carrollk12.org/schools/high/ctc.
The Career and Technology Center is located at 1229 Washington Road in Westminster. A shuttle bus will be looping around the Westminster High School parking lots.
