Taneytown Elementary School on lockout for about an hour Thursday

Taneytown Elementary School was on lockout for about one hour Thursday afternoon after an incident in the community, school officials said.

The school was put on lockout at about 1 p.m., and the lockout was lifted around 2 p.m., said Cindy McCabe, director of elementary schools for Carroll County Public Schools.

When a school is placed on lockout, it means a threat has been deemed present outside the building and no one is allowed to enter or leave the school. That differs from a lockdown situation, in which students are locked down inside classrooms with lights out.

McCabe called the situation a “community issue” at Taneytown elementary, but declined to elaborate.

Taneytown Police Chief Bill Tyler said the incident involved a “disorderly parent,” and the school called law enforcement and went on lockout as a precaution.

“[The situation] was taken care of without incident,” Tyler added.

McCabe said Northwest Middle School, which is near Taneytown Elementary school, was not affected.

