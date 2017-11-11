CCPS to hold superintendent search, facility utilization forums

Carroll County Public Schools will hold both superintendent search forums and a forum on redistricting and facility utilization this week.

Superintendent search

The CCPS Board of Education of Carroll County has initiated its search for a new Superintendent of Schools. To help facilitate this process, the school board has contracted the services of the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE), an agency that specializes in assisting boards with the process for the selection of candidates for educational leadership roles, according to a release from the school system.

As part of the search for a new superintendent, open forums for the community will be held at locations throughout the county on Monday to help identify the qualities and characteristics community members want for the new superintendent, according to the release.

The following are the open forum date, times and locations:

For Employees:

4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the Board Room at the Board of Education Offices, 125 North Court St., Westminster

4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Manchester Valley High School (media center), 3300 Maple Grove, Manchester

4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Liberty High School (media center), 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg.

For Parents/Community:

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the Board Room at the Board of Education Offices, 125 North Court St., Westminster

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Manchester Valley High School (media center), 3300 Maple Grove, Manchester

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Liberty High School (media center), 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg.

Participants will be provided a brief presentation about the superintendent search and participate in group discussions, according to the release. They also will be asked to answer three questions:

What do you feel are the most positive things about Carroll County and Carroll County Public Schools? What characteristics and qualifications do you feel a superintendent should possess? What challenges do you think the new superintendent will face?

These questions can also be found on the school system website at: https://www.carrollk12.org/boe/Documents/StakeholderInputForm.pdf.

Input from these forums will be compiled, presented to and used by the Board of Education to develop a brochure and advertisement to solicit candidates for the superintendent position, according to the release. The brochure and advertisement will be posted on the CCPS website and placed in local, state, and national publications.

Individuals or groups that cannot participate in the forums are encouraged to email responses to the questions listed above to kblumsack@mabe.org or mail responses to Kathryn Blumsack, Maryland Association of Boards of Education, 621 Ridgely Ave., Suite 300, Annapolis, Maryland 21401.

Responses must be received by Monday, Nov. 13.

Redistricting, facilities utilization town hall

CCPS will also hold a community meeting on at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Winters Mill High School, 560 Gorsuch Road, Westminster, according to the release. The purpose of the meeting is to receive input on two major initiatives — the Strategic Improvement Plan and redistricting and facilities utilization.

This is not a regular Board of Education town meeting with citizen participation, according to the release. However, it is a facilitated forum to collect public feedback using the facility utilization survey as a guide. Facilitators will coordinate input from the community.

The agenda for the evening is as follows:

SESSION 1

Strategic Planning:

A staff facilitator will review the Board of Education’s proposed Strategic Pillars and Indicators and request feedback on their current strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities that may support the school system and threats that may impede future success, according to the release.

School board members have identified the following pillars to establish the foundation for the next strategic plan:

Provide multiple pathway opportunities for student success

Strengthen productive family and community partnerships

Develop and support a successful workforce

Establish safe, secure, healthy and modern learning environments

SESSION 2

Redistricting and Facilities Utilization:

A contracted facilitator will work with participants to collect input on topics related to redistricting/facilities utilization.

The input from this public meeting will be combined with online survey results and the response from other focus groups, according to the release. The feedback will help the school board members set the process and parameters to be used in making decisions, as well as the factors to be considered.

The Board of Education is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 to review the feedback and determine the next steps in the process, according to the release.

